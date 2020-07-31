Clematis Wilt Fan still has listened to week long opus Boris Broke the Music Box

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 31 July 2020

image for Clematis Wilt Fan still has listened to week long opus Boris Broke the Music Box
Clematis Wilt in happier days

Prog Rock fan Basil Smythe from Basingstoke, still hasn't listened to the week-long musical epic Boris Broke the Music Box by little-remembered rock band Clematis Wilt, despite the country now entering its fifth month of lock-down.

'Yes, I know, it is a bit bad,' said the balding, portly 47-year-old, 'but I just haven't had the time, you know how it is? I still haven't listened to all of Tangerine Dream yet, or Dream Theatre.'

Put together by Butch Arpeggio, and Daniel Pretension, it took a year to write and record the epic. At the same time, two theremin players never recovered their hearing or their fingers after the 17-hour noise dirge of 'Why are the Dogs going crazy?'

Only three people have listened to Boris Broke the Music Box in its entirety, and they all died of unexplained causes. We will warn Basil not to even think about playing it. Most people have suffered after listening to the first hour.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more