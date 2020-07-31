‘Jungle Boogie’ Number One Song in the US for the 2,441st Straight Week

Kool and the Gang’s 1973 funk classic, ‘Jungle Boogie’, is once again the number one song in the US. This marks 2,441 straight weeks at the top spot. This has long since surpassed the previous record-holder, Conway Twitty’s ‘It’s Only Make Believe’, which held the top spot for 207 weeks from 1958 thru 1962.

It is estimated that the song has sold over 300 million copies in the US alone, approaching one copy for every man, woman and child in the country. “If we sell a copy for every one of the 80,000 babies born each week, we can maintain that top spot forever” said band leader Robert ‘Kool’ Bell. “I’m sure we can stay up there for 50 years. Come on, people, we can do this!”