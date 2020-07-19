Parents dreading an Edinburgh Festival free August

Across the country, parents of exuberant students aren't looking forward to them not going to the Edinburgh Fringe.

'For years,' said exasperated dad, Kevin Jackson, 'Quentin has run me ragged with his improvisational shows, made up words, and way of putting on a show, right here. I had hoped that he might have grown out of it by now, but he hasn't. He is 21, and Edinburgh allows him to get it all out of his system. Now, I don't know what he will do.'

Fellow parent, Sarah Fitzmaurice, chimed in: 'My daughter is studying Medicine at university, and, every August, she and all of her mates go off to Edinburgh, and perform their made-up nonsense to no-one at all. She's so intelligent, normally.'