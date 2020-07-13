Mary Berry's Big Book of Donald Trump

Following shelves full of cookery books, Mary Berry has decided that her next literary offering will be one about current American president, Donald Trump.

She told us: 'Well, after Paul Hollywood did what Paul Hollywood did, I decided to just stop with the cookery books, and write a book about Donald Trump. I mean, I have never met the man, but I have worked with Mel and Sue, and I feel that that is almost the same thing. Mary Trump released a book about the Don, so I thought that I would. We do share the same name, after all.'

Mary Trump is the niece of Donald Trump, and so has some right to write the book, revealing dark family secrets.

Mary Berry has worked with Mel and Sue, and a few other people. We know which book we are most likely to buy—neither of them.