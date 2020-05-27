Kelly Ripa Has Just Infuriated A Lot of Her Dedicated Fans

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

image for Kelly Ripa Has Just Infuriated A Lot of Her Dedicated Fans
In Kelly's defense, many of her more loyal fans are saying that Trump has just made it so easy for people to lie like her

SOMEWHERE IN THE CARIBBEAN – The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan has just shown her legion of fans that she can lie with the best of them; namely one Donald Johnny Trump.

For months, Ripa has been telling her devoted fans that she, her husband and three kids, were sheltering-in-place in New York City.

But the truth of the matter is the little pint-sized pixie and her brood were actually self-isolating in an unnamed Caribbean paradise enjoying Pina-Coladas, Papaya Margaritas, and Coke Zeros (for the kiddoes).

She was busted when a pizza delivery guy delivered the family a pizza.

When he recognized who she was, Kelly offered him $400 if he would not reveal where she really was. "Nope" came the reply.

She then told him that she and her husband would buy him a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle. "Nope" he replied again.

Desperate, the skinny little elf told the pizza guy that she would allow him to go out on a chaperoned date with her 18-year-old daughter, Lolita.

"Nope." He again replied.

"Well, then, how about if I give you a passionate French kiss?" Ripa asked.

The pizza boy looked her up an down, and remarked, "Hell NOPE! Bye, Felicia."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
kelly ripaSelf-IsolatingSheltering-in-Place

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more