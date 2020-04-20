A Man quite liked Belgravia

Written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 20 April 2020

What is this Belgravia of which you speak?

Although it wasn't particularly deep, the acting wasn't up too much, and the ending was predictable, TV critic from Chutney on the Fritz, Gary Johnson, actually quite liked Belgravia.

'I was only really watching it because Tara Fitzgerald was in it,' said Gary, 'but, as I watched it, I realised that it was not a bad way to spend six whole hours of my life.'

Wife, Lorraine, continued: 'Yes, I watched it for the hats, and the side-cars they had, and the cheap trollops in the bars, but I quite liked it as well. I mean, obviously, it wasn't a patch on real life, because we could all see the ending, even the ne'er-do-well nephew didn't get much of a punishment, banished to travel Europe on a pension. It was like he was Michael Portillo, but with none of the fancy clothing.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

