Him from that thing, now in this other thing

An actor that you vaguely remember from something with Claire Goose, and another thing with Julia Sawalha, is now in another thing that you might want to watch.

The man with a familiar face, but a forgettable name, will be appearing as world-weary maverick detective, Shogun, in ITV's brand new series, that will be going on as soon as the latest drama finishes.

With a six-week run, and six distinctive stories, we will learn all about Detective Shogun, what makes him tick, and why he is universally loved by everybody except for his ex-wife, two children, and his boss, played by an older actor that your Mum will have had something of a crush on in her youth. No, it will not be Trevor Eve or Martin Shaw.