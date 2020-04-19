Woman Looking forward to repeats of My Family

Written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 19 April 2020

image for Woman Looking forward to repeats of My Family
Can I watch too? Can I? It will be so good. Beautiful.

Tracy Brassingthwaite, a 35-year-old barmaid at the Ferret and Flat Cap in Mithering on the Trent, has claimed that she is looking forward to watching the first episode of television old, 'My Family', when it is repeated on Friday night on BBC1.

'Since the pub shut down, and I don't get to talk to the lads on the dominoes team anymore, I have been missing having something to laugh at. I mean, obviously, there is always Donald Trump, but watching him is just too depressing. Give me Robert Lindsay, Zoe Wanamaker and her spiky hair, and their three kids, and a house with its own laughter track, and that will be me sorted for Friday night.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more