Woman Looking forward to repeats of My Family

Tracy Brassingthwaite, a 35-year-old barmaid at the Ferret and Flat Cap in Mithering on the Trent, has claimed that she is looking forward to watching the first episode of television old, 'My Family', when it is repeated on Friday night on BBC1.

'Since the pub shut down, and I don't get to talk to the lads on the dominoes team anymore, I have been missing having something to laugh at. I mean, obviously, there is always Donald Trump, but watching him is just too depressing. Give me Robert Lindsay, Zoe Wanamaker and her spiky hair, and their three kids, and a house with its own laughter track, and that will be me sorted for Friday night.'