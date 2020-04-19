Stu Francis has now crushed all of the grapes

Written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 19 April 2020

image for Stu Francis has now crushed all of the grapes
Oh my God, the inhumanity.

Crackerjack Host and former friend of the Krankies and Basil Brush, 1980s television icon, Stu Francis, has revealed that he has now crushed all of the grapes in his house.

'I always thought that there was an inexhaustible supply of grapes, but it appears I was wrong,' wailed the moribund TV celebrity. On Twitter, a few people replied:

'Cheer up Stu,' said Timmy Mallet. 'It could be worse. You could be trapped at home with a massive Mallett for company, knowing that there are moments of you being embarrassing on television.'

We would like to point out to Stu Francis that grapes are still available in many shops.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more