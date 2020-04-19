Stu Francis has now crushed all of the grapes

Crackerjack Host and former friend of the Krankies and Basil Brush, 1980s television icon, Stu Francis, has revealed that he has now crushed all of the grapes in his house.

'I always thought that there was an inexhaustible supply of grapes, but it appears I was wrong,' wailed the moribund TV celebrity. On Twitter, a few people replied:

'Cheer up Stu,' said Timmy Mallet. 'It could be worse. You could be trapped at home with a massive Mallett for company, knowing that there are moments of you being embarrassing on television.'

We would like to point out to Stu Francis that grapes are still available in many shops.