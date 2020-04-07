Man watching repeats of the Night Garden

Social isolation does strange things to people, as the life choice of John Heckingthwaite from Mithering on the Trent has proven.

The 24-year-old, known around the small town as a bit of a ladies man, has been watching the travails of the Ninky Nock, Ickle Piggle and Uppsy Daisy for three hours now, and shows no signs of being able to pull himself away from the action on the screen.

'At first, I thought was is this shite,' said the moribund young scamp, 'but, as I watched it more and more, I became engrossed. I mean where does this all end? Is there ever any resolution for the characters, or are they all doomed to repeat the same things day after day?'