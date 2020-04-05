Donald Trump is having nightmares, and the only sympathy he receives is from his third wife, Melania. She drifts down from her bedroom located on the floor above, (distanced like Mrs. Rochester) knocks at the door, and says, “Be best.”

Awake, he orders a hamburger from the kitchen.

Editor’s note: Actually, he’s beginning to look like J. Wellington Wimpy.

Reply: He needs the hat.

The hamburger with onions, horseradish, and salami will settle his stomach and send him to sleep again. Perchance to dream?

He dreams of losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Kirsten Gillibrand was once a dynamite Senator, and, as Vice President, she's cracking the whip on the new Attorney General, former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has a very, very long memory, fueled by the coronavirus, and the missing ventilators, face masks, and PPE.

Cuomo's memory is sustained by a list of investigations on a thick tablet held in the hands of still-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, whom Trump called a failed politician.

The majority leader of the Senate is Chuck Schumer. Mitch McConnell was defeated by the Iraq fighter pilot, Amy McGrath, and Mitch is back in Kentucky, and can no longer serve as a defensive guard for Donald Trump. Senator Mitt Romney replaced McConnell and is the minority leader of the Senate, working compatibly with Schumer to restore value, after Trump, to the United States.

Biden appoints former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court after Brett Kavanaugh resigns to open a beer bar called the Supreme Beer Bar.

There is a knock on Donald Trump’s bedroom door. “Be best!”

Awake again, Trump orders a piece of chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel sauce and sprinkles. After licking the plate clean, he's off to sleep again.

No perchance. He’s gonna dream.

Trump is found guilty by a woman judge who hammers down the gavel, and sentences him directly to jail, no get out of jail card, straight to the slammer. The Judge is Hillary Clinton.

“Be best.”

