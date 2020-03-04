Man thinking about what speakers Genesis will be using during their tour

Prog rock obsessive, Gary Johnson, is wondering what type of speakers Genesis will use on their next tour.

The Last Domino tour features three of the band, who, in another life, could have become science teachers or geologists, playing in front of screaming, rabid people, who, during the 1970s, when Genesis was first breaking through, would have been quite strange and socially awkward.

'Luckily for me,' said Gary, 'my brother Barry was the Genesis fan when we were younger, and he liked the Peter Gabriel era, but I prefered Phil Collins, and I think that Invisible Touch was the best song that they ever released. However, Barry didn't agree, and we haven't seen each for thirty years now. I hope that they go for Quadrophonic speakers; otherwise, how are we going to hear those vintage synthesisers to their best effect?'