Man thinking about what speakers Genesis will be using during their tour

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 4 March 2020

image for Man thinking about what speakers Genesis will be using during their tour
No, still not enough bass, and too much Theremin in the mix there Barry.

Prog rock obsessive, Gary Johnson, is wondering what type of speakers Genesis will use on their next tour.

The Last Domino tour features three of the band, who, in another life, could have become science teachers or geologists, playing in front of screaming, rabid people, who, during the 1970s, when Genesis was first breaking through, would have been quite strange and socially awkward.

'Luckily for me,' said Gary, 'my brother Barry was the Genesis fan when we were younger, and he liked the Peter Gabriel era, but I prefered Phil Collins, and I think that Invisible Touch was the best song that they ever released. However, Barry didn't agree, and we haven't seen each for thirty years now. I hope that they go for Quadrophonic speakers; otherwise, how are we going to hear those vintage synthesisers to their best effect?'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more