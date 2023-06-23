Vox Populi reports that New York's most infamous crime boss, Salvatore Goombalini has just purchased Elon Musk's New Jersey shore mansion.

Goombalini bought the Viking Sword Mansion for $26.7 million. The mansion sits on 19 acres and includes a heliport, four tennis courts, an Olympic size swimming pool and a stable that houses a dozen thoroughbred race horses including the 2022 Kentucky Derby Winner, "Moneybags."

Sal told VPNA reporter Tapioca Swizzle that he paid cash for the mansion, and he plans to expand it to include an on-property mini-McDonalds for his grandkids and the grandkids of his 9 brothers.

SIDENOTE: Miss Swizzle was told to keep it under her hat but Goombalini and Bezos-Musk Inc., plan to go into business. What kind of business? She was sworn to secrecy.