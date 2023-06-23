A New York City crime boss buys Elon Musk's Viking Sword Mansion

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 June 2023

image for A New York City crime boss buys Elon Musk's Viking Sword Mansion
Last year the Goombalini crime family raked in over $450 million.

Vox Populi reports that New York's most infamous crime boss, Salvatore Goombalini has just purchased Elon Musk's New Jersey shore mansion.

Goombalini bought the Viking Sword Mansion for $26.7 million. The mansion sits on 19 acres and includes a heliport, four tennis courts, an Olympic size swimming pool and a stable that houses a dozen thoroughbred race horses including the 2022 Kentucky Derby Winner, "Moneybags."

Sal told VPNA reporter Tapioca Swizzle that he paid cash for the mansion, and he plans to expand it to include an on-property mini-McDonalds for his grandkids and the grandkids of his 9 brothers.

SIDENOTE: Miss Swizzle was told to keep it under her hat but Goombalini and Bezos-Musk Inc., plan to go into business. What kind of business? She was sworn to secrecy.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskSalvatore Goombalini

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more