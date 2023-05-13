Three states have just banned telemarketing calls

Three states have voted to finally ban the notorious menace of telemarketing calls, putting an end to the incessant intrusion.

The three states leading the charge are Vermont, Rhode Island, and Alaska, championing the cause against these pesky phone calls.

Telemarketers have long plagued individuals with their relentless attempts to sell everything under the sun, from expired automobile car warranties to long-lost vehicles that haven't been owned for a solid eight years. They even have the audacity to offer exercise equipment to the elderly citizens who have gracefully approached the century mark.

But perhaps the pinnacle of their audacity lies in their attempts to peddle hurricane insurance to residents of Wyoming or Montana, where the prospect of a tropical cyclone seems as likely as discovering mermaids in the Great Lakes.

The unfortunate souls who find themselves working as telemarketers undergo rigorous training, rivaling that of the esteemed Navy Seals. Yes, these obnoxious callers are groomed to be tenacious, to treat "no" as a mere suggestion, and to persevere on the phone for an astonishing 25 to 30 minutes, should the need arise.

However, the brave states of Vermont, Rhode Island, and Alaska have now risen to the occasion, banishing these telephonic terrors and ushering in a new era of tranquility for their citizens. A resounding victory for peace and quiet!