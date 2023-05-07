Delta Airlines has had it with unruly passengers, and they've just issued a new extremely strong policy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 7 May 2023

image for Delta Airlines has had it with unruly passengers, and they've just issued a new extremely strong policy
"Behave - Or We'll Toss You Off!" -DELTA'S NEW SLOGAN

Delta Airlines has taken a bold stand against unruly passengers, declaring an end to tolerating disruptive behavior on their flights.

In a statement from a company spokesperson, Delta expressed frustration over the unnecessary inconveniences caused by a single unruly individual, often forcing the diversion of an entire plane carrying scores of well-mannered and considerate passengers.

The financial burden of such disruptions is staggering, with fuel costs alone reaching tens of thousands of dollars. Furthermore, passengers find themselves missing vital connections, milestone celebrations, and cherished events, be it weddings, anniversaries, bar mitzvahs, or sporting engagements.

Henceforth, Delta has enacted a firm policy to address difficult and undisciplined individuals: the sky captain will promptly escort the disruptive person from the aircraft, ensuring they experience an swift descent from 30,000 feet.

SIDENOTE: Delta wants to send a clear message to attention-seeking troublemakers: If you wish to avoid an aerial ejection from the plane at cruising altitude, it is advised to conduct yourself in a manner befitting the civilized 99.99% of passengers, you moron!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

