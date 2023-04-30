Stormy Daniels Mouthwash Is Now The Top Selling Mouth Rinse In The USA

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 April 2023

image for Stormy Daniels Mouthwash Is Now The Top Selling Mouth Rinse In The USA
"The Stormy Daniels Mouthwash - The Perfect Fellatio Chaser."

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof News) - According to the highly reputable American Research Group, the new Stormy Daniels Mouthwash is flying off the shelves faster than a toupee in a tornado.

When our reporters reached out to Stormy for comment, she said she was ecstatic about the new rankings. She also mentioned that the manufacturer of the mouthwash, Frisky Fresh, has asked her to star in TV commercials and ads that will appear in men's magazines like "Lips of Love Illustrated" and "Whoa Nellie".

"The Hottest Woman In The Land" according to the NFL, Miss Daniels is thrilled about her latest venture, and is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming product line which includes Stormy Daniels Toothpaste, Stormy Daniels Deodorant and Stormy Daniels Jumbo-Sized Tissues - big enough to handle any storm!

[SIDENOTE]: A representative for the company noted that the tissues are not only useful for everyday sneezes and sniffles, but also as a makeshift incontinence aid.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Stormy Daniels

