Man With The Biggest Forehead In America Rents It Out For Ads

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 October 2022

image for Man With The Biggest Forehead In America Rents It Out For Ads
Weatherwax says he has the best job in the nation.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - When little Toby Weatherwax was born, the delivery room doctor and nurses all exclaimed "Wow!"

Toby was born with the biggest forehead in the history of baby deliveries.

And now at the age of 32, his forehead has turned into a gold mine.

He now rents his forehead out as a human billboard. And just last year, he earned a little over $725,000.

Toby's agent, Sol Sippawitz, says that he has advertised everything from McDonalds to Kia Motors, and Paul Bunyon Condoms to Cinderella Glow-In-The-Dark Pantiliners.

SIDENOTE: Weatherwax did say that in 2020, he was approached by Donald Trump to advertise: Vote For Trump. But he quickly and in no uncertain terms told the racist predator to "Go fuck yourself bitch!"

