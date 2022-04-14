All of Will Smith's Bobblehead Dolls Have Been Taken Off The Market and Destroyed

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The Hasbrutha Toy Co. has just taken every Will Smith Bobblehead Doll off the market and burned them.

A spokesperson for the giant toy company, which yearly produces over 16.3 million bobblehead dolls, said that it refuses to make even one red cent from the sales of the doll of a pathological bully, punk, jerk, ambusher, and basic shithead.

The toy company is thrilled to add that sales of their Chris Rock Bobblehead Doll are going through the roof, (especially in Ireland) and they have had to put on a midnight shift to deal with the thousands of orders coming in from every state in the union, except for Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile Will "The Lonesome Loser" Smith has told VP President Harris that he does not appreciate her calling him a racist since he's an African-American just like the African-American that he ambushed before the entire world.

SIDENOTE: VP Harris responded by saying that Smith is nothing but a butt-ugly, turdheaded, second-rate actor, whose career is now in the fucking toilet.