Investigators Find That Instagram Isn’t Really That Instant

MENLO PARK, California – (Satire News) – A private investigating firm has just stated that after investigating Instagram for three weeks they have come to an interesting conclusion.

A rep with the We’ll Find Out Investigating Company has found that Instagram is not really as instant as they claim.

Jonas L. Doorundecki, 47, noted that the claim made by Instagram is a false one. He stated that the company will most likely be hit with a cease and desist letter as well as they could be fined up to $72,000, as well as having to issue refunds to some of their corporate sponsors; such as Bud Light Beer, Jack-in-the-Box, and Sleeping Beauty Glow-in-the-Dark Vibrators.

A spokesperson for Instagram stated that they will have no comment until they talk to their legal council, who is Gloria Allred.