An Egyptian Restaurant Hires An Ex-Circus Animal Trainer to Train a Baboon, a Chimp, and Two Monkeys To Wait on Tables

CAIRO, Egypt – (Satire News) – Egypt’s national news agency, Pyramid News has just reported that a restaurant in Cairo has just hired four new wait staff members.

PN stated that the very popular Hour Glass Restaurant has hired a baboon, a chimpanzee, and two monkeys to wait on tables.

The restaurant has been having a shortage of people willing to work ever since the Cairo Pyramid Ponzi Scheme Scandal of 2020.

The establishment also stated that the waiters and waitresses have started to demand 25% in tips, plus free uniforms, and a life-time subscription to Netflix.

SIDENOTE: The owner of the restaurant Sim Sol Simber, 62, said that he decided to hire an ex-animal trainer with the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus to train the four new banana-eating employees.