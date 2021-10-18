An Egyptian Restaurant Hires An Ex-Circus Animal Trainer to Train a Baboon, a Chimp, and Two Monkeys To Wait on Tables

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 October 2021

image for An Egyptian Restaurant Hires An Ex-Circus Animal Trainer to Train a Baboon, a Chimp, and Two Monkeys To Wait on Tables
The Hour Glass Restaurant hired Lucy Dooblydoo to train their animal waitstaff.

CAIRO, Egypt – (Satire News) – Egypt’s national news agency, Pyramid News has just reported that a restaurant in Cairo has just hired four new wait staff members.

PN stated that the very popular Hour Glass Restaurant has hired a baboon, a chimpanzee, and two monkeys to wait on tables.

The restaurant has been having a shortage of people willing to work ever since the Cairo Pyramid Ponzi Scheme Scandal of 2020.

The establishment also stated that the waiters and waitresses have started to demand 25% in tips, plus free uniforms, and a life-time subscription to Netflix.

SIDENOTE: The owner of the restaurant Sim Sol Simber, 62, said that he decided to hire an ex-animal trainer with the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus to train the four new banana-eating employees.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Egypt

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more