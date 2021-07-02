Apple and Jet Blue To Merge

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 2 July 2021

image for Apple and Jet Blue To Merge
This is the new corporate logo for Blue Apple.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – In one of the biggest mergers to come down the pike in a long time, two corporate giants Jet Blue and Apple will be merging.

BuzzFuzz reports that the new company will be known as Blue Apple and it will be headquartered in Blue Ball, Pennsylvania.

Reports are that three of the biggest stockholders in the new company are Tom Brady, Eva Longoria, and hip hop artist Yo Yo Afro Woke.

A spokesperson for the newly formed company says that all phones on all Blue Apple planes will be Apple phones ,and all Apple employees will fly on Blue Apple Airlines at a 90% discount.

SIDENOTE: The Chicago Wind newspaper stated that the first commercial for Blue Apple will appear on the Bravo Network’s reality show, “The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Apple (Computers)Jet BlueMerger

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more