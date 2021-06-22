Munich Stadium changes colours and is now projecting Lederhosen, Bratwurst and Knickerbockers!

After attempting to depict themselves as a 'Rainbow' city and being rebuked by a nation still living in the dark ages, Munich surrendered!

The Munich council, after counselling with the rest of Europe, decided it was time to boost their Bavarian national image instead of progressing with trendy movements to boost their popularity.

"Back to the Future!" The mayor of Munich demanded instead of marching to the future where anything goes! After consultations with local marketing firms the Munich stadium will now attract tourists by projecting huge images of what is typical Bavarian!

Bavarian men with huge beer-bellies wearing Lederhosen, knickerbockers, and eating bratwurst, while consuming massive litres of best Bavarian beer will light up the Munich skyline instead of a rainbow!

Blonde, buxom Bavarian women wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls bending over tables in Munich's Brauhaus's serving litres of fabulous Bavarian beer will also be lighting up the Munich skyline giving the whole project equality between males and females.

"This is what world expects of Munich, fast cars, fat beer-gutted men, buxom Frauleins and no rainbows!" Claimed the mayor after consulting with his Hungarian counterpart!

The Blue and White Bavarian flag will also be proudly flying over the stadium as Germany play Hungary in a never-to-forget, true Bavarian experience! The Munich Beer Festival will take on the same marketing directives making Munich a bastion of true equality between men and women!

As for transgender people, and others who do not fit the Bavarian image, they can go to Berlin or Cologne where anything goes and rainbows are in!