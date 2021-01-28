Enron Shares Climb on Reddit Activity

Funny story written by Wildpete

Thursday, 28 January 2021

image for Enron Shares Climb on Reddit Activity
Buy now!

NEW YORK - Enron (ENRN) is the hottest stock right now, with a massive “army” of internet-driven retail investors taking advantage of an incredibly rare scenario that’s driving up the stock price. ENRN closed at $65 on Friday, after reaching a high of almost $77 in intraday trading that was halted a few times.

The figures are all the more impressive when you consider that the company has been defunct for almost 20 years. Monday premarket trading saw the stock soar past $100. ENRN quickly shot past $150, with many fans expecting it to reach new highs as the short squeeze continues.

“The sudden, sharp surge in Enron’s share price and valuation likely has been fueled by a short squeeze, given the high short interest,” Jersey analyst Joseph Mannman said in a note on Monday. “We believe the current share price and valuation levels are not sustainable, and we expect the shares to return to a more normal/fair valuation driven by the fundamentals.”

ENRN has been a popular short target on Wall Street, with more than 138% of its float shares having been borrowed and sold short. But an army of investors who can quickly jump into the stock market with apps like Robinhood has been on a ENRN-buying spree for months, with social networks like Twitter and Reddit fueling the action.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more