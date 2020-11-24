Dow Hits 30K: Warren Puffitt's All Puffed Up

Omaha, Nebraska. Not a SOB. story from Spoof On Business. As the Dow Industrial Average marched past the 30,000 mark this morning, no one was smiling more than Omaha's other financial wizard, Warren Puffitt. "Look back a couple of months at my Spoof interview where I predicted 30,000 before the presidential election. Well, as Trump tells us, the election is not over yet and the Dow is at an all-time high."

Actually, Puffitt had told The Spoof back then that Trump would be re-elected if the Dow it that new high. What went wrong?

"The idiot wouldn't accept the second 3-trillion dollar stimulus that Pelosi offered him. Had he done so, nearly everyone would have been happy, the economy would have restarted, and the election would have gone to Trump. A new high after the election didn't help him at all."

What's Puffitt buying today? "Nothing! I used up all my mad money buying airline stock last week. It's soaring today."