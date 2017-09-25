Written by Gringo Lobos
Topics: Donald Trump, NFL

Monday, 25 September 2017

image for After Sports Team owners threats, Greybus comes to the rescue by offering special "Ride to Oblivion Service"
Greybus friendly staff will be picking up dissident Sports Stars for their "Ride to Oblivion"

After the threat by Nascar Owners to send protesting drivers who support NFL anthem protests home on a Greybus, the bus company has responded with a special Ride to Oblivion Package.

This includes a luxury bus ride by their more than friendly staff wielding automatic weapons and a choice of your destination to any of the Mexican Wall Gulags.

It seems as though black Sports Stars have now been added to the official dissident list in the recently passed Gulag Dissident Legislation adding to the list already in force. This includes Veterans, Poor Blacks, Jews, LGBT, Immigrants, American Indians, Mexicans, Pregnant Democrat Women, Reporters and worst of all Satire Writers. There is also a new addition of Presidential impersonators that won an Emmy. This now means that both poor and rich Blacks are declared enemies of the State.

Black Civil Rights Groups warn there had better be no bus partitioning and they demand their Ride to Oblivion alongside their white colleagues to the Gulag.

Given Nascar Owners suitable sucking up Trump.com™ he has decided not to nuke the weekends race meet. He did seem disappointed though as he thought it would be good for his personal TV ratings.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

