After the most disrespectful comments towards his beloved eminence from Sports Stars who foolishly think they have the right to free speech, the most adored one has decided to ban the NFL.

Citing Curry and Kaepernicks outrageous audacity to criticize the most adored benevolence the Whitehouse has said he have no right to free speech because they are just a Sports Star that make lots of money.

He is also considering a nuclear strike on the NFL Commission HQ for not backing his absolute authority and daring to agree and most shockingly support players rights to free speech. Commissioner Roger Goodell was seeking discussion with the UN to try to obtain a missile defense system for their building.

After Trump.com™ threats Kaepernick replied on social media. "Its easy to be a tough guy hiding behind a keyboard cowering safely behind Whitehouse Security. Are you man enough to say it to my face?" No response has been received to this.

Others were less charitable with "Shouldn't you be too busy stealing the healthcare from millions of decent Americans to be using Sports Stars as punching bags, or is that just a distraction from your legislative impotence"?

Still more "Going to the Whitehouse was once an honor but thanks to you, now it is about as popular as the Black Plague to decent Americans".

Others echoed the feeling among Negro-American Sports Stars. "How come only Black Sports Stars are targets? You truly have made the Whitehouse very very white".