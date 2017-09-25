Washington, DC President Donald Trump was recently visited by a spaceship fron Alpha Centauri, to give him the Galaxy Award, an award to the top entertainment show in the (Alpha Centauri) galaxy.

"Our people cannot get enough of the crazy Trump administration and family. It is so true that you can't make this stuff up. When it's time for the Trump Weekly Roundup, there is not a person on our streets-they are all home watching Trump on their pulse-screens!" said an alien representative.

Instead of accepting the award, Trump told the aliens they had to leave unless they had a passport. The aliens vowed retaliation and left.