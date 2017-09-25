Written by Al N.
Monday, 25 September 2017

image for "President Trump Fixes Earth" is #1 Show in the Alpha Centauri Galaxy
"Award or no award, no one talks to the Galaxy Commander like that!" said Alpha Centauri's press release.

Washington, DC President Donald Trump was recently visited by a spaceship fron Alpha Centauri, to give him the Galaxy Award, an award to the top entertainment show in the (Alpha Centauri) galaxy.

"Our people cannot get enough of the crazy Trump administration and family. It is so true that you can't make this stuff up. When it's time for the Trump Weekly Roundup, there is not a person on our streets-they are all home watching Trump on their pulse-screens!" said an alien representative.

Instead of accepting the award, Trump told the aliens they had to leave unless they had a passport. The aliens vowed retaliation and left.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

