Putin puts in the nukes to expand border

Lukashenko, the Head Tough Guy from Belarus, may or may not be invisible.

Some have not seen him. Some have seen his double. Some have seen footage of him saying things that may be from today or 20 years ago but with the audio spliced.

Rumors abound. (And if journalism isn't about rumor, then Julian Assange is finally free!)

Some have speculated about the real reason behind Putin delivering nuclear warheads to Belarus, a non-nuclear nation. Does it have something to do with America anchoring nuclear submarines offshore in South Korea or Japan, in case China has a free-for-all with Taiwan? Maybe...

Or maybe Lukashenko isn't the leader of Belarus anymore? Or maybe he's on his way out. Or maybe he's not around much anymore, maybe swimming with Luka Brasi? Just rumors, nothing more...

But, again, some think (the fog of misinformation is thick and the truth is confusing) that Putin wants to leave some nukes in his favorite non-Russian nation just in case the next dictator of Belarus isn't a YUGE fan of Putin.

Putin becoming unpopular? Doesn't his worldwide arrest warrant make him popular? Everybody wants a selfie with him in case The Hague catches him outside a protected fascist border, don't they?

Putin has put in the nukes, and they can't be easily taken out. You ever tried to lift one of those things? Now that's how to expand your borders. America did it when JFK placed nukes in Turkey, forcing the Soviets to do a tit-for-tat and stick theirs in Cuba. This was called the Russian's fault, but from a Western, or American, perspective. Therefore, not the truth. Just rumors...

History repeats... and everybody's surprised. Except for Luka... wherever he is.