Scottish Authorities Apprehend Two Men Who Were Caught With Counterfeit Kilts In Their Possession

Saturday, 8 April 2023

The 191 knock-off kilts were burned and the ashes were tossed in the waters of Blimey Bay.

GLASGOW, Scotland - (World Satire) - The BBC reports that two men, whom they say are from the tiny village of Blimey Bay , Scotland, were taken into custody when local police found 191 counterfeit kilts in the trunk of their Cadillac Escalade SUV.

The men tried to say that the kilts were actually genuine Scottish Highland kilts, but they had tags that read "Made in Singapore" which gave them away.

The Scottish authorities said that both men smelled highly of Stella Artois Beer and also admitted to taking heroin, quaaludes, larger doses of Flintstone vitamins, and way too many oysters-on-the-half-shell.

Meanwhile, Scotland has just purchased a used bomber plane from Laos.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

