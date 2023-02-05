When Everyone is All, Then All Will Become Equally Dead

All religions want everyone on this planet (and others … I know right?) to convert to their particular religion and be the same. Many nations wish this as well. China wants to rule the world, but so does Russia and America and maybe Botswana. If we all act and think alike, then there will be peace for a thousand years.

(What’s with that thousand year mark? The Romans attained it, but no one else ever has. Won’t my car and stove and dance shoes wear out in a thousand years? Why all this talk of longevity? Who wants to live forever … wasn’t that a song?)

So if there is to be a New World Order, what do they want? All of us under complete control and acting and thinking the same? And then what? We’re all slaves to the elite …

And then the ALIENS come!

And then no one can think of ingenious ways to fight the aliens (in fact, they’ll probably take over and enslave us in their cobalt mines – oh no, that’s already happ …[censored]) since we all think alike, and the elite have never really been known for their excessive intelligence (see NORAD and the Chinese Balloon incident) so we’re fucked because we weren’t allowed to think for ourselves and come up with NEW things instead of the same old-same old.

Being the same has only one purpose for those trying to make it happen, whether religious or state: money.

More money in the hands of the moneyed and out of everybody else’s hands. And when the Earth is dead so that more and more cell phones can be made, the kings and popes and computer geeks of the world will sit on thrones in the middle of their deserts, surrounded by corpses who were told to act and think alike.

Of course, in death, everyone is finally equal, and the rich still haven’t figured out a way to take it with them.