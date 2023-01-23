In Egypt - Some 'Mummies' to be Called 'Daddies' - Egyptian Museums Say

Funny story written by UncleDale

Monday, 23 January 2023

image for In Egypt - Some 'Mummies' to be Called 'Daddies' - Egyptian Museums Say
Give your ol' daddy a kiss...

After many complaints by Tourists - Egypt is to stop calling all embalmed persons 'Mummies'. Male embalmed persons will now be called 'Daddies'.

If a single Male or Female - (or in Doubt) - or a child or animal - the Trendy new U. S. Terminology will be used. 'He/she... it/them, etc.

(Egypt wants to keep right up to date.)

Traditionalists are already staging protests - "We like the old term. We don't want to call a Mummy an 'It'."

Meanwhile another group of Egyptians are having a big counter - Protest.

"Stop putting our Relatives on Display as a Tourist Attraction - to make Money - said a spokesman for the DNA Relatives of the Pharaohs.

"You Egyptian Archaeologists are a bunch of grave robbers.

"You say it is for science - but it’s done for the big tourist Bucks.

"We are going to put our great - great(etc. ) - Granddaddy's Curse on you!"

(article by Gender Police Writer Bot - ‘It')

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

