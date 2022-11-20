Justin vs. Xi: To Starch or Not to Starch?

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 20 November 2022

image for Justin vs. Xi: To Starch or Not to Starch?
I Just A Poor Dictator, Why You No Do What I Say?

Reports have just come in about Justin Trudeau and the Head of China, Xi, having words, then Justin filmed wandering away as though he had a Mr. Big in his drawers.

What was not shown later that day was what is reported in the following transcript:

Justin: What is thy bidding, my master?

Xi: You take dirty underwear to laundry, get ticket, do washing. Now!

Justin: Yes, sir. Please forgive me for speaking openly and exercising freedom of speech. I know it’s not your way.

Xi: I fuck your wife, give her premium Chinese sperm to make new half-Chinese babies in Canadian government so they take over in a couple decades. You do now!

Justin: But, I … my wife and I love each …

Xi: No love in China, only marriage contracts for good business and profitable economy!

Justin: Ah, okay, I’ll talk to her …

Xi: Never mind, I put baby in her myself … as soon as dolphin penis and rhino scrotum start working and make my tiny dick very big and powerful and communist-alicious!

Justin: Uh …

Xi: I give you secret Chinese bank account like I give Trump – me and Schwab own you both, you good western bitches for a new Chinese future, whole planet, we own you forever! AH HA HA HA!

Justin: Starch or no starch?

Wow! Amazing! Wait until CNN covers that – or Twitter, whichever dies first.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Justin TrudeauXi Jinping

