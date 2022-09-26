The Bass Player For England's #1 Heavy Metal Rock Band, Camel Toe, Is The Nephew of Prime Minister Liz Truss

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 26 September 2022

image for The Bass Player For England's #1 Heavy Metal Rock Band, Camel Toe, Is The Nephew of Prime Minister Liz Truss
The heavy metal rock band hails from Wembledon.

WEMBLEDON, England - (UK Satire) - A writer with Brit Music Scene Magazine, Tammy Blimeyweather, has just written that one of Prime Minister Liz Truss's nephews is a member of Britain's very popular heavy metal band, The Camel Toe.

The nephew is a Wembledon native named Tucker Timmy Truss, and he is the band's bass player.

Tucker told Tammy that his Auntie Liz is one of the prettiest, sexiest, and hottest 47-year-old Brit gals he has ever seen.

Camel Toe, had a number one hit with their song titled, "I Had Her Knickers Off Her Sweet Liverpudlian Ass a Mere 7 Minutes Into Our Date."

T.T. Truss has been called one of the best bass players in the world by none other than famous bass player and former Beatle Paul McCartney.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Camel Toe

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more