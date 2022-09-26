The Bass Player For England's #1 Heavy Metal Rock Band, Camel Toe, Is The Nephew of Prime Minister Liz Truss

WEMBLEDON, England - (UK Satire) - A writer with Brit Music Scene Magazine, Tammy Blimeyweather, has just written that one of Prime Minister Liz Truss's nephews is a member of Britain's very popular heavy metal band, The Camel Toe.

The nephew is a Wembledon native named Tucker Timmy Truss, and he is the band's bass player.

Tucker told Tammy that his Auntie Liz is one of the prettiest, sexiest, and hottest 47-year-old Brit gals he has ever seen.

Camel Toe, had a number one hit with their song titled, "I Had Her Knickers Off Her Sweet Liverpudlian Ass a Mere 7 Minutes Into Our Date."

T.T. Truss has been called one of the best bass players in the world by none other than famous bass player and former Beatle Paul McCartney.