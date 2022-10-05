Liz Truss Reveals To The BBC That She Wants More Mexican Food Restaurants To Open Up In The United Kingdom

LONDON - (UK Satire) - PM Liz Truss was recently interviewed by reporter Oceana Figgly with the BBC.

Truss was asked how she feels about being the leader of the second most popular country in the entire free world.

She smiled as she took a bite out of her chips and kumquat crumpet, and replied that she loves the fact that she has suddenly been honored to lead a country that has always been in the forefront of politics, food, music, and rugby.

PM Truss said that she has lots and lots of ideas to make England better.

When asked such as what, she replied that she is going to see to it that all of the double decker and triple decker buses are replaced.

She also stated that she is going to see about possibly getting more Mexican food restaurants to come to the UK.

SIDENOTE: Liz Truss noted that she is trying to get the American restaurant chain, Tacos 'R' Us to open up some restaurants in the UK.