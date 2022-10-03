SAN ANTONIO, Texas - (Satire News) - The Texas based Whataburger Inc. has just announced that it will soon be opening the very first Whataburger restaurant outside of the United States in downtown London.

According to Buckingham Palace spokesperson, Nigel Piccadilly, the citizens of London are thrilled to welcome "America's Hamburger," which is the official hamburger of "America's Team," The Dallas Cowboys.

Paloma Sonoma with The American Food News Agency pointed out that the Whataburger hamburger is regarded as the very best hamburger in the US; beating out burgers from Burger King, Wendy's, Jack-in-The-Box, Dairy Queen, Sonic, Five Guys Burger, Shake Shack, Fatburger, Yolanda's Yummy Yum, and In-N- Out.

Sonoma said that Whatburger, which is the freshest burger in the "Burger World," is "The Official Hamburger of Texas," and she adds that after having tasted the huge, delicious Whatburger, it will definitely soon become the #1 burger in the entire US.

The reason why the Whataburger got it's name is because those who eat one for the very first time exclaim, "My goodness WHAT-A-BURGER!