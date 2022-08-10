A Recent Poll Names The Least Sexiest Country In The World

A group of Rwandan women say that their husbands would rather hunt lions and tigers than to have sexual relations with them.

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - A recent poll that was conducted by The QuinniPinni Polling Agency has named the least sexiest country in the world.

The survey showed that the African country of Rwanda took the honors, that are not really something to write back home about.

The poll took several items into account including music, sports, cooking, and the amount of porn viewed by a country's citizenry.

Rwanda came out on top, and it was noted that married Rwandans have sexual relations once every five weeks.

Coming in a close second was Russia because of its extreme cold, and coming in third was Saudi Arabia because of its extreme heat.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

