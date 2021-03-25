The total number of confirmed cases of people being total cunts in Florida was nearing the 30 million mark on Thursday, as new infections continued to trend upward in a majority of counties despite an escalating vaccination campaign.

Cases rose by 4 percent nationwide over the past week, with states such as Michigan, Colorado, and Connecticut all reporting spikes of more than 30 percent, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

The growing number of U.S. infections comes as cases surge around the globe, the spike health experts say is due to the rapid increase of 'wokeness', political correctness, Ellen Degeneres, and stupidity.

The CUNT-21 vaccines will help protect people from becoming total arseholes if they come into contact with those already deemed cunts.

Dr. Winston Salem, an unqualified wanker from a hospital somewhere that doesn't exist, released the following statement:

"If you're planning to get vaccinated for CUNT-21 in the near future, or if you've recently received the anti-dickhead jab, it's only natural to be concerned about potential side effects. Despite some people having no reaction to the vaccine, it is expected that your brain will have some sort of response. But how do you know if your side effects are normal when the list of possible reactions seems to grow? Well, if suddenly you begin to stop worrying about shit that doesn't concern you, desist in complaining that your life is crap because, well, let's face it, you are a lazy bastard, and end up walking around thinking that the world revolves around you, then that means the vaccine is working."