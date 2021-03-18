Joe Biden Calls Putin A Killer

On the diplomacy front today, President Biden called Russia’s Putin, a killer. Pass the blini with a side of caviar.

Next move? Russia recalled the Russian ambassador to the United States. Like, wow! Clearly, Russia or Putin is ticked. Forget the blini.

With a so what? point of view, Biden continued. Russia would pay the price for its interference in the 2020 US presidential election.

Get the smelling salts! Trump would never say boo to Putin. Instead, Trump would ask Putin how many praises he likes during a joint press conference. If it were a question of who told the truth, Putin or 17 US intelligence agencies, hang the 17 US intelligence agencies, Putin’s word would reign supreme. Gut punch!

Not content in calling Putin just a killer, as well as his paying price for election interference, our guy Biden added that Putin undermined public confidence in the election process in blatant support of DonaldTrump.

Where’s the vodka?

It seems any tiff with the US comes at a bad time for Putin. Someone leaked a photograph on the internet of the palace (costing billions) Putin built for himself, making Buckingham Palace look like an outhouse.

Russians are asking: How did Putin manage to build Disneyland East on a civil servant’s salary?

“Good question,” says miraculous survival opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (Actually, the rumor is that there are 3 Alexei Navalnys and a few more in the pipeline.) “Putin will go down in history as a poisoner." Which is a rather modest prediction.

The list of Putin critics who became victims of accidents, murders, poisonings, window dispatches, and grisly deaths is extensive.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Biden leads US-Russia relations into a “Blind Alley.”

Biden's attitude appears to be, Cheers!

