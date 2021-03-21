Book Author goes on pub crawl in Timbuktu hoping to spend all his royalties!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Sunday, 21 March 2021

image for Book Author goes on pub crawl in Timbuktu hoping to spend all his royalties!
Life is harsh for camels in the Mali Desert! Imagine what it's like for impoverished Brit authors!

(NOT EDITED) Breaking all Covid-19 rules, and regulations, an impoverished, tax-exiled Brit author living in Timbuktu received an E Mail from Kindle about royalties being transferred to his bank account in the UK!

"Yippee," he screamed, and decided to exit his mud hut and go down-town on a pub crawl in this famous city situated in the middle of the Mali desert. Having no fear about catching the dreaded virus, he smooched down the high street, sand in his sandals searching for a pub that was still open.

Luckily, the only pub in town was open for business. Two camels and five goats were parked outside. He entered like all aliens do in this desert region and ordered a glass of camels milk. The bartender said, "money first!"

The exiled author showed him his Kindle report printed out on an ancient Chinese, Canon printer, it was slightly blurred as the ink had nearly run out.

The bartender studied the report.

"£0,85 pence, you must be joking!" and asked the camel drivers to boot him out of his establishment!

£0,85 pence for three months royalties had been transferred to the author's Lloyds Bank account in London!

The unknown author crawled back to his mud-hut with only a bottle of water given to him by a passing, illegal, multi-millionaire, people-trader, heading towards the Libyan coast in a Mercedes truck loaded with young male Africans hoping for a better life in Britain on board.

The exiled, impoverished Brit author thought, "Well at least I have my morals!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
authorsTimbuktu

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more