The Vatican Is Against Love

Pope Francis has announced that the church can not bless same-sex marriages. So that seems to translate that the Pope does not condone happiness among all of his flock, but just some of his flock.

Specifically, only those marriages between a man and a woman. Everyone else, tell it to the mountain.

Wasn’t the wedding J. Christ attended and changed water into wine and multiplied bread and fish to feed 5,000, a same-sex wedding? And really, who serves fish at a sit-down wedding? Isn’t it usually chicken or veal, which could raise all sorts of questions.

“The groom chose chicken?"

“There goes that marriage!”

So the Pope said no to same-sex marriages. Can a same-sex couple adopt an orphan? Or is it preferable that orphans remain in orphanages all of their lives rather than grow up in a same-sex home? Tell that one to the mountain, also.

When Pope Francis said,"The LGBTQ community is part of the family." Great!

However, maybe that was Pope Francis's opinion, but it was not Catholic church doctrine. LGBTQ people do exist, but their marriage can not be blessed by the church. Why? Illicit sex.

While Pope Francis feels one way, Catholic church doctrine dictates something else. Wasn’t there a rumor that God spoke directly to the Pope? Another mountain yell.

Maybe Stanley Tucci can visit the Vatican kitchen, and get the correct recipe for the answer to that question.

