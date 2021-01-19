Dutch man loses a 'screw' during hot sex!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Tuesday, 19 January 2021

During boring lockdowns people's 'screws' tend to loosen more rapidly!

(NOT EDITED) There are times when people can easily 'lose a screw'. Sometimes, especially in this lockdown period, peoples 'screws' tend to be slightly looser. Others can keep their 'screws' tight, but it depends on how people's 'nuts and bolts' are 'screwing!'

A Dutch gentleman locked down in his apartment with his missus in Rotterdam felt his 'screw' was reasonably tight until his missus decided to get her skimpy black undies on to relieve lockdown boredom!

Mijnheer Willem von de Brug, aged 35, was busy working on his Home Office when his wife, Yolanda, crept into the office in her very sexy undies. She jumped on his laptop, which was resting on his lap, opened her thighs and pointed downwards. Willem, in the middle of a video call with his boss, an 85-year-old entrepreneur, who deals in international antiques, had a heart attack when he saw Yolanda splitting the waves to Utopia!

Willem ignored his boss lying over his desk top laptop, and did what all hot Dutch men do, lost his 'screw' whilst 'screwing' his extremely hot wife.

In these distressing times of lockdown, quarantine, social-distancing it is sometimes healthy to 'loosen ones screw' especially if the missus has a 'screw loose' too! However, if you are living alone, there's always a vibrator, or a red-right-hand to loosen the 'screws!'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

