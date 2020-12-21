Girl lays claim to receiving messages from the King

A teenage girl from Haarlem in the Netherlands has claimed to have received text messages from rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley. The 18-year-old student said that the texts were mostly based on his songs, such as Love Me Tender and Heartbreak Hotel.

The girl, whom we'll call Margareta, started receiving the texts about two years ago. She said she didn't t know the character until she innocently told her Mum, who reeled with horror when she found out. Margareta claimed that some of the texts were aiming to seduce her, and be Elvis's lover. "They always ended with the words 'thanks very much'," she said.

Some people are not convinced that the texts are genuine, given that the King has been deceased for more than forty years. However, these same people believe that if they buy kippers it will not rain, and wearing white shoes will bring you bad luck.