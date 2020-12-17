Man Used Mosquito Zapper To Good Effect

It's always good when a product which you'd thought unlikely to work well proves you wrong, and that was exactly what happened when one man used his Mosquito Zapper for the very first time tonight, slaughtering dozens of the creatures, and laughing about it in the process.

Moys Kenwood, 57, of Tapon commune in Battambang, Cambodia, saw the mosquito death machine in a local supermarket, and, for the price of just $5, thought he thought he'd give it a try, but without much hope of it ever killing many mosquitoes.

Imagine his surprise then, when, waving the tennis racquet-like instrument carefully through the air as if he were partaking in some slow-motion groundstrokes practice session, he repeatedly heard the sound of mosquitoes being electrocuted to death - a loud snap of electrical energy coursing through the tiny bodies of the blood-sucking vampires.

His initial success produced surprise, and this led to persistence, enthusiasm, and eventually a strange compulsion to kill as many of the brutes as he possibly could.

Moving from one room to the next, he created a mosquito graveyard, even finding time to exterminate a housefly that had inadvertently strayed into his path, and the death toll rose.

He said later:

"This was great fun! I experienced a real thrill every time I heard the loud crack of the electric charge chalking another one off! And all for five dollars! This has already become my favorite hobby!"