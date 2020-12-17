Man Used Mosquito Zapper To Good Effect

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 17 December 2020

image for Man Used Mosquito Zapper To Good Effect
Kill, kill, kill

It's always good when a product which you'd thought unlikely to work well proves you wrong, and that was exactly what happened when one man used his Mosquito Zapper for the very first time tonight, slaughtering dozens of the creatures, and laughing about it in the process.

Moys Kenwood, 57, of Tapon commune in Battambang, Cambodia, saw the mosquito death machine in a local supermarket, and, for the price of just $5, thought he thought he'd give it a try, but without much hope of it ever killing many mosquitoes.

Imagine his surprise then, when, waving the tennis racquet-like instrument carefully through the air as if he were partaking in some slow-motion groundstrokes practice session, he repeatedly heard the sound of mosquitoes being electrocuted to death - a loud snap of electrical energy coursing through the tiny bodies of the blood-sucking vampires.

His initial success produced surprise, and this led to persistence, enthusiasm, and eventually a strange compulsion to kill as many of the brutes as he possibly could.

Moving from one room to the next, he created a mosquito graveyard, even finding time to exterminate a housefly that had inadvertently strayed into his path, and the death toll rose.

He said later:

"This was great fun! I experienced a real thrill every time I heard the loud crack of the electric charge chalking another one off! And all for five dollars! This has already become my favorite hobby!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
mosquitoes




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more