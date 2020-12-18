Bucket Of Chicken Feathers Found Outside House

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Friday, 18 December 2020

Not exactly what you'd expect outside your front door!

There was a surprise in store for one man this morning, when he went outside his property to have a look around, and found that some unknown person had left a bucket on the ground containing a quantity of chicken feathers.

The black plastic bucket was about a third full of feathers, and was very creepy, indeed. It wasn't quite what he'd expected to find outside his front door.

Moys Kenwood, 57, said:

"It wasn't quite what I expected to find outside my front door! Having said that, I don't really know what I expected to find outside my front door, or, indeed, if I expected to find anything outside my front door."

According to Kenwood, the feathers were a clear sign that someone had been plucking a chicken.

"Yes, around these parts, people routinely slit a chicken's throat open, and start plucking its feathers, long before it's breathed its last. They're an excitable lot! Who'd be a chicken?"

Locals say that the chicken to whom the feathers belong is almost certainly dead by now, as not one person has seen a bald chicken clucking around the neighborhood.

Although Mr. Kenwood showed a keen interest in the case, nobody he asked shared his enthusiasm, and this hasn't helped eliminate names from his long list of suspects.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

