In Australia this week....

Monday, 23 November 2020

(NOT EDITED) In breaking news from our Australian correspondent, two larrikin farmers have been chased off their sizeable property by a kangaroo who was supposedly hopping mad at the treatment they were experiencing while feeding on the grassy verge.

In Adelaide, a postman has delivered his one millionth parcel and then resigned because he was sick of the same old stuff being mailed to punters. His wife suggested he take a lover instead!

The people of the town of Oodnadatta have sent a pine tree to HRH Prince Charles saying " here Charlie old boy, stick this up your Khyber Pass." Prince Charles replied that he doesn't need a pine tree but a dried dog turd might come in handy for his rose garden.

