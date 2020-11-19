Leaves still falling

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 19 November 2020

image for Leaves still falling
Oh come on Colin, I haven't got all day, you know!

Although winter is fast approaching, we are still in autumn, which means that the leaves are still falling.

Late faller, sycamore leaf Colin Blenkinsopp said: 'All of my friends seem to have been a bit premature this year, but I wanted to be the last leaf left, so people would remember me for that. I mean my branch mates, Paul, Sylvia and Mary, all made the leap a while ago, but I am yet to be taken by either the wind or old age.'

Passerby Sandy Shoes looked up at the tree, and said 'Oh, look! A leaf left - it can't be winter yet.'

We predict that Colin will last another week, and then fall. No-one will notice.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

