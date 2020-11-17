Extra terrestrial abductions on the rise

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Tuesday, 17 November 2020

image for Extra terrestrial abductions on the rise
Aliens can strike any time

A Belgian man has claimed to have been kidnapped by aliens from outer space who replaced his brain with a 1930s cash register, the effect of that transformation being that when he sees something he wants to buy, dollar signs appear in his eye sockets.

The man, Klaus van Krickle, is frustrated that space nuts from the deepest regions of the universe have chosen him to carry out one of the weirdest operations in medical history.

Mr van Krickle intends to seek revenge on space aliens for doing what they did. He has set up a trap in his backyard that will electrocute any ethereal travellers. Anything short of this will not please this unhappy individual.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more