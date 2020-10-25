Man Pedals 6 Miles On Wrong Side Of Road, In Attempt To Find Shoe

A young girl who had fallen asleep on the family motorbike, and whose shoe had slipped from her foot whilst she was in repose, had her father to thank for its retrieval, after he pedalled more than 6 miles on the wrong side of the road to search for it.

Delma Kenwood, 5, was exhausted after being taken to the playground in Battambang, so that she and her brother, Norman, 3, could play on the slide and the swings.

On the way home, however, the two youngsters fell into a deep sleep, and, inevitably, a shoe came off.

The shoe - a black flip flop with a duck's beak - had been bought together with an identical one on Friday. It slid gracefully from Delma's right foot, but, being in the Land of Nod, she didn't notice until they had arrived home. She told her daddy:

"Daddy, Delma not got shoe."

Then there was trouble.

Delma's dad said nothing, but mounted his bicycle and set out in search of the missing shoe. Road rules in Cambodia insist that drivers must drive on the right, but he disregarded this, and stayed on the left, so that he might spot the shoe if it had rolled into the undergrowth.

Drivers coming towards him on the same side of the road beeped their horns in a frenzy, but Kenwood was determined, and ignored their warnings.

On and on and on he pedalled, without luck. The shoe had probably been picked up by someone else, or been booted into the ditch at the side of the road. He decided to return home to break the bad news, and set off on the second leg of his 12-mile foray.

When he arrived home, his daughter had forgotten all about the stupid shoe, and was now enjoying an ice cream.