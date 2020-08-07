Man Was Listening To Sony Walkman

There was a flashback to the past for shoppers in one city centre earlier today, when a man could be seen walking along, in a world of his own, listening to the tinny sound of music on a Sony Walkman.

A Sony Walkman was a device from antiquity, into which cassette tapes could be placed, in order to listen to music through headphones which were prone to fall off at any given moment.

The man, sometimes singing, sometimes humming, and sometimes making unintelligible sounds with the aid of his mouth, tongue and teeth as if to represent musical instruments, was seen in Whitefriargate, a pedestrianised area of Hull, which is popular with homeless people who sleep in the countless boarded-up shop doorways.

Myke Woodson was the eyewitness. He said:

"I was also the earwitness, if you'll allow me that small joke. Yes, he was ambling along, without a care in the world, singing out of tune, humming, making cymbal-type sounds, and so on. Quite horrendous!"

Woodson said he wasn't able to hear what the man was listening to on his Sony Walkman, but said it sounded "tinny" and shit:

"I wasn't able to hear specifically what this 'bloke from the 80s was listening to on his Sony Walkman, but all I can tell you is that it sounded 'tinny' and shit."