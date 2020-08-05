Man Got Speck Of Dust In His Eye

A man who was the pillion passenger on a motorbike traveling on a country road this morning, suffered a somewhat debilitating circumstance, when a speck of dust entered his eye socket, causing him excrutiating pain.

Moys Kenwood, 57, said:

"The piece of dust felt like a thrust from a swordfencer's rapier, although, to be fair, I've never actually experienced the thrust of a swordfencer's rapier, so this was merely guesswork."

Still, the speck of dust, which was later estimated to be 1 micron in length, made the victim close his eye tightly, and rub it, as if rubbling it were likely to make it, somehow, fall out of his eye.

He alerted his wife to the problem, and she pulled over to the side of the road.

Whilst she was attending to his eye, Kenwood, thinking of something else, said:

"You hypocrite! First, cast the beam out of thine own eye, and then thou shalt see clearly to cast the mote out of thine husband's eye."

His wife, looking confused, dabbed a wetted corner of her handkerchief into his eye, removing the dust, and said:

"You what?"